A driver accused of causing the death of Skegness student Hope Starsmore today (Wed) described her memory of the fatal collision.

Hope Starsmore died as a result of a fatal crash.

Rebecca Porter, 34, is alleged to have violently swerved onto the wrong side of the road into the path of the Toyota Yaris being driven by Hope, 20.

It is alleged Mrs Porter, who was driving a Ford Focus, was simply not paying attention to a van which was turning right into a lay-by on the A158.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The van driver has described how he saw Mrs Porter's head down and then suddenly raising up with a look of shock on her face.

Giving evidence at Lincoln Crown Court, Mrs Porter said she had dropped her one-year-old son off at nursery and was driving back along the A158 to the school she worked at in Skegness.

Her handbag and school bags had either been placed in the boot or backseat, and her mobile phone was on the front passenger seat because there were no pockets in her dress, Mrs Porter confirmed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It was such an every day drive to work" Mrs Porter told the jury.

"I'd driven past the garden centre then I started to feel a sudden spinning, a sudden dizziness.

"The next thing I know there is a car really close to me."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mrs Porter was then asked by defence barrister, Andrew Vout KC, if she reacted to the dizziness?

"I didn't have time to," Mrs Porter replied.

When she saw the van Mrs Porter said she immediately felt "fear".

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I just moved to the right to try and get out the way of this truck," Mrs Porter added.

"I thought it was better than moving to the left if there was a pedestrian, it wasn't really a choice, it was an instinct."

"In that split second," Mrs Porter said she did not see another vehicle, but then saw a black car coming towards her.

Mrs Porter told Mr Vout that she had no memory of her head being down as described by the van driver.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The jury heard Mrs Porter was assisted by the driver of the van who remembered her talking about feeling dizzy and asking about the welfare of the other car.

Hope, who was driving to university in Nottingham and was originally from Corby, Northants, was airlifted to hospital in Hull following the collision on 7 October, 2020, but died a week later from her injuries.

When questioned by prosecution barrister Louis Mably KC, Mrs Porter insisted: "I don't know if I blacked out or fainted, because I have no memory."

Mrs Porter admitted she had taken prescribed medication on the day of the collision but said she did not feel drowsy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Under further questioning from Mr Mably, Mrs Porter denied any suggestion that she would look at her mobile phone or use it while driving.

"I would never do that," Mrs Porter said.

Mrs Porter admitted she had stopped driving in August, 2020, after having dizzy spells, but said she felt fine to drive by October.

Porter, of Cottesmore Close, Skegness, denies causing the death of Hope Starsmore by dangerous driving on 7 October, 2020, and a second charge of causing death by careless driving on the same date.

Advertisement

Advertisement