Driver from Skegnesss is banned after having more free drinks than he should have at Bonfire Night celebration

Boston Magistrates Court.

Thomas Sharp, 25, of Drummond Road, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared before magistrates in Boston.

Prosecuting, Marie Stace said he was stopped by police in Drummond Road at 10.50pm on November 5 after two attempts to 'blue light' him, and he was arrested after providing a positive breath test.

She said he provided a sample of 96 microgrammes of alcohol in his breath, the legal limit being 35.

Mitigating, Philippa Chatterton said Sharp had been to work that day but there had been a Bonfire Night celebration afterwards with free drinks and he 'took more free drinks than he should have'.

Sharp was banned from driving for two years but was offered the drink drivers' rehabilitation course which will reduce the period of the ban by six months.