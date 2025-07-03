Driver sent to prison for driving dangerously from Louth to Grimsby

Liam Collins. Photo: Lincs Police

A driver who drove dangerously between Louth and Grimsby after failing to stop for police has been sent to prison and disqualified from driving.

Liam Collins, 35, of Carnforth Crescent, Grimsby pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing and was sentenced on Thursday July 3 at Lincoln Crown Court to 18 months in prison and disqualified from driving for five years and nine months

According to a statement released by Lincolnshire police after his sentencing, Collins was first spotted in Louth just before 10.15pm on Sunday November 24, 2024, when the car he was driving appeared to clip a kerb as he drove around a corner in the town centre.

"He didn’t notice the officer driving towards him in an unmarked patrol car,” said the police spokesman.

“Collins accelerated away in his white BMW out of the town centre. The officer caught up with Collins and followed him to check on the safety of his driving.

“Collins drove along the A16, he was driving dangerously close to the vehicle in front and swerving around the road, over the centre white lines and repeatedly braking; the way he was driving suggested he may have been under the influence of either drink or drugs.”

As Collins drove through the village of Utterby the officer requested him to stop, but he refused and a pursuit ensued.

The spokesman said: “Collins sped off; it was clear he knew the police wanted him to stop his car. Instead, he overtook further vehicles and continued to drive at speeds in excess of 115mph.

“His driving was dangerous and showed a complete disregard for the safety of anyone else using the road. Along with his poor driving, the roads were wet which increases the level of risk and a reason why drivers should slow down and drive to the conditions.”

Collins is said to have continued to overtake other road users, driving on the wrong side of the road and passing through red traffic lights.

Police said that when Collins reached Grimsby, he drove into a residential estate and to the street where he lives and collided with a lamppost as he tried to negotiate a left-hand turn.

“Collins managed to get his vehicle free from the damaged lamp post by wheel spinning forwards and backwards. He carried on despite his vehicle now having parts hanging off from the collision,” said the police spokesman.

“Collins eventually stopped his BMW near to a school and fled; he was pursued by officers and arrested a short distance away.”

He was later charged with dangerous driving, failing to provide a specimen of breath for a breath test and failing to stop when required to do so.

Collins must also pass an extended test of competence and must pay fines and a victim surcharge of £207.