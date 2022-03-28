Driver who failed to get licence after previous ban refused to give breath test

A 53-year-old man who refused to give either a breath sample or a blood sample to the police, had not applied for a new licence following a previous driving ban for drink driving, a court has heard.

By Court Reporter
Monday, 28th March 2022, 10:52 am
Updated Monday, 28th March 2022, 10:54 am
Boston Magistrates Court.

Karl Revill of Allen Close, Chapel St Leonards, admitted driving without a licence or insurance and to

failing to provide a specimen for analysis, when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

Paul Wood, prosecuting, said police were told of a possible drink driver on March 3 and at 1am they

stopped Revill driving his BMW car in High Street, Hogsthorpe but he refused to give a breath test and

was arrested.

He said police investigations showed Revill had neither a driving licence nor insurance and that he also

had a previous excess alcohol conviction.

He said the police took Revill to hospital and there he was asked to provide a blood sample but refused to

give one.

Mitigating, Tony Davies said Revill had failed to apply for a new licence following his previous driving

ban and when the police stopped him he had panicked.

Revill was banned from driving for three years but was offered the drink drivers' rehabilitation course

which will reduce the period of the ban by nine months.

He was also fined £200 and ordered to pay a total of £119 in court costs and charges.