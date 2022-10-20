Drivers admit charges over car meet crash
A Ruskington man who was one of two drivers who were involved in a crash at an unauthorised car meet in which three people were injured has appeared in court to face charges.
Lincolnshire Police said at the time that the cars were being driven at high speed in front of a large crowd when they crashed on Whisby Road in Lincoln in August 2021.
Bailey Davis, 20, of Chestnut Street, Ruskington, denied a charge of dangerous driving when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on Thursday, but admitted careless driving.
Robert Haines, 33, of Reedbush Avenue, Cherry Willingham, previously admitted four counts of dangerous driving.
Recorder Simon King adjourned the case for a further mention hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on November 14.