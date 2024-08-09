Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lincolnshire Police are warning motorists to take care and be extra vigilant after a number of fuel thefts from vehicles along the A17 in recent weeks

Officers are warning drivers to be vigilant when parking, particularly in lay bys or near to arterial routes around the county after Sleaford Police received “a small number of reports regarding fuel thefts along the A17” over recent weeks.

Officers have offered a number of ways for drivers to take action against thefts including adding locking fuel caps and anti-siphoning deterrents to make vehicles less vulnerable.

They added: “Any drivers noticing people loitering near vehicles should note time, date and location, as well as descriptions of people.”

Police are warning drivers to be vigilant after a number of fuel thefts along the A17 in recent weeks. Photo: Martin Birks/Lincs Police

They also suggest adopting “defensive parking measures”, such as parking in highly visible, well lit areas or secure compounds.

You can also try to park vehicles so that fuel tanks are as inaccessible as possible to make it less easy for thieves.

If you are a victim of fuel theft or witness any suspicious behavior report it by calling 999 in an emergency or 101.