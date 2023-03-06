Drone pilot ‘almost caused plane crash’ during Battle of Britain Memorial Flight

A drone pilot who nearly caused a serious accident at a Coningsby-based memorial flight over Derbyshire has been fined £3,000 and handed a six-month suspended sentence for endangering an aircraft.

A Hurricane, part of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight. Photo: Crown Copyright

Mark Bagguley, of Chatsworth Road, Fairfield, Derbyshire, pleaded guilty to charges of endangering an aircraft and operating an aircraft out of the visual line of sight in January.

It is after he flew his drone close to the wing of an RAF Hurricane during a Battle of Britain memorial fly-past, which operates from RAF Coningsby’s Typhoon base, at Buxton Carnival in July 2022.

At the time of the event, a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) had been issued that warned people about the fly-past, and people who fly drones are meant to take notice of these.

Images captured on the day showed the drone flying dangerously close to the wing of the Hurricane, which was being watched by an estimated 20,000 people.

Officers worked to identify the drone operator, and his drone was seized as part of the investigation. Analysis showed it was flying over Buxton at the time of the fly-past.

The 49-year-old appeared at Derby Crown Court on Friday (March 3) and was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for 12 months and fined £3,000 plus £450 costs, and a £187 victim surcharge.

He must also complete 100 hours of unpaid work and will be subject to a curfew until May next year.