Drove mum's car after "drinking all afternoon"

​​A drink-driver without a licence had taken her mum’s car after an argument between them, a court heard.

Boston Magistrates Court.

When police spoke to Kirsty Shailes, 33, she had driven from Louth to her home in George Street, Mablethorpe.

Prosecutor Marie Stace told magistrates in Boston on Wednesday, February 1 that Shailes had been drinking in the pub “all afternoon” on Saturday January 14.

“She’d returned to her mother’s house and taken her mother’s car,” added Miss Stace.

“She was over the limit and doesn’t have a driving licence so there was no insurance for the vehicle.”

In custody, Shailes blew 77 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath; the legal limit being 35.

She pleaded guilty to drink-driving, a licence offence and having no insurance.

Phillipa Chatterton, mitigating, said her client was “devastated” to be making her first appearance in a court.

“Although not being seen by police to have driven, she did admit to it,” added Miss Chatterton.

“She wishes she hadn’t acted as she did but this was in the heat of the moment.”

Shailes was disqualified for 18 months.

