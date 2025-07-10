Joel Tasker, 31, created a drug-dealing operation in Skegness which ran from April 2022 to March 2023.

A man who made over £220,000 from dealing Class A drugs on the streets of Skegness can only afford to pay back £720, a court heard.

Joel Tasker, 31, was jailed for 12 years in February after he admitted drug dealing on an "almost a daily basis."

Following the conviction a financial investigation was launched to see if any cash or assests could be seized from Tasker.

A proceeds of crime hearing at Lincoln Crown Court was told Tasker had made a personal benefit of £221,572 from his criminal activity.

But following the finanicial investigation it was established Tasker had available assets of just £720 which is already in the hands of the police.

Tasker was given 28 days to sign the £720 over to Lincolnshire Police and will face an extra day in prison if that deadline is not met.

The court heard Tasker was responsible for creating a drug dealing operation known as the "Scouse line" which ran in Skegness between April 2022 and March 2023.

Heroin and crack-cocaine was advertised and supplied to users in the resort on 362 days during that period.

Prosecution drugs expert estimated there were transactions involving 844 grams of heroin and 591 grams of crack-cocaine.

Tasker, of no fixed address, had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, and four further charges of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply.

The court heard Tasker had set up a successful landscape gardening business after moving back to Lincolnshire but then became embroiled in drugs.

Passing sentence Judge Simon Hirst told Tasker he played a leading role in the "Scouse line."

"At its height the supply line operated on an almost daily basis. You were at the centre of this drugs conspiracy," Judge Hirst added.

"You expected substantial financial advantage."