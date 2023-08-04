A man who claimed he took cocaine offered by a stranger on Skegness beach was 11 times the drug-drive limit shortly afterwards.

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Scott Dowman, 39, was stopped by police in Castleton Boulevard, magistrates in Boston heard on Wednesday.

A roadside drug wipe proved positive for cocaine and cannabis and he was arrested.

In custody, a test showed 582 micrograms of a cocaine metabolite per litre of blood in his system. The legal limit is 50.

No trace of cannabis was detected, although Dowman had admitted to police that he had smoked it the previous night.

The defendant, of Count Alan Road, Skegness, pleaded guilty to the January 24 drug-driving offence.

He had a drink-driving conviction in 2011 but this was outside the ten-year period for attracting a minimum three-year ban.

Mike Alexander, mitigating, said his client’s mental health was “extremely poor”.

“When he’s got too much pressure at home, he will use the car as a little island,” said the solicitor.

“On this occasion he drove to the beach. He got chatting to someone who offered him some cocaine.

“He hadn’t used it before but was told ‘it will relax you’ and without thinking he took the cocaine.

“He doesn’t remember how long he left it before driving but he felt OK. He said it was one-off stupid mistake.”

Dowman was disqualified from driving for one year. He was also fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £48 victim surcharge.