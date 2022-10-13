Drugs driver from Skegness arrested twice in five days

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Magistrates at Boston were told that Keaton Kilner, 22, of Rowland Way, who admitted both offences, was stopped by police on April 4 in Arcadia Road when he had 13 micrograms and on April 9 on Roman Bank when he had 73 micrograms of cocaine in his bloodstream, the legal limit being 10.

Paul Wood, prosecuting, said that on August 5, Kilner was disqualified from driving for 18 months for a similar offence and placed on a community order with an unpaid work requirement.

The Probation Service said Kilner had not carried out any of his unpaid work and failed to attend his probation appointments and was now in breach of the order.

Mitigating, Saleem Khan said the offences pre-dated the imposition of the community order.

Advertisement

He said that Kilner, who he said had had a 'chaotic lifestyle', had been warned that if he did not comply with his community order, he could expect to end up in custody and he had promised to 'buckle down' and comply.

The magistrates imposed a conditional discharge for the two driving offences as they said the offences 'should have been dealt with when' he was in court in August.