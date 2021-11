Harry Turner, 26, of Scarborough Avenue, was stopped by police in Rutland Avenue at 10.08pm on April

14 and tested positive for the drug, a later analysis revealing 4.8 micrograms of cannabis in his blood, the

Turner, who had no previous convictions, was banned at Boston Magistrates' Court from driving for a year. He was also fined £330 and ordered to pay a total of £119 in court costs and charges.