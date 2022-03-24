Drugs driver from Skegness is banned

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Steven Shepherd, 59, of Clarke Way, who initially denied the offence on the grounds that the reading might have been affected by his medication, admitted the offence when he appeared for his trial at Boston Magistrates Court in February and was now appearing for sentence.

Prosecuting, Paul Wood said Shepherd was stopped while driving his Peugeot car on Burgh Road at 11pm on December 2 2020 and gave a positive drugs wipe, later testing positive and over the limit for cocaine.

He said Shepherd had only changed his plea on the day of his trial and so was liable to pay full prosecution costs.

Helen Coney, mitigating, said that originally Shepherd had believed his medication had affected the drugs test.