Boston Magistrates Court

Prosecuting at Boston Magistrates Court, Paul Wood said James Wilson, of Drummond Road was arrested following a positive drugs wipe.

Wilson was driving his Ford Fiesta in Church Lane, Croft on December 12 last year and gave a reading of 4.1 microgrammes of cannabis, the legal limit is two.