Drugs driver from Spilsby is banned after being found eight times over the limit

Boston Magistrates' Court

Craig Hughes, 32, of Halton Road, who admitted the offence, was said to have been found by police officers driving his VW Passat car in Wainfleet Road, Skegness at 4.30pm on December 27.

Police tested him because he smelt strongly of cannabis and he was found to have a reading of 17.5 micrograms in his bloodstream, the legal limit being two.

It was said he fully cooperated with the police and had since given up smoking cannabis.