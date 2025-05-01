Alistair Renwick - nine years

A man who controlled the supply of heroin and cocaine flowing between Coventry and Skegness has been sentenced to nine years in prison.

Alistair Renwick, 32, sourced the Class A drugs and organised their distribution at street level.

According to Lincolnshire Police, conservative estimates by a drugs expert are that there were around 30 deals a day taking place, accounting for around two kilos of the Class A drugs finding its way to the streets of Skegness.

Renwick did this with a Coventry-based associate, who is now deceased, police said.

In a statement outlining the investigation that was ‘months in the making’, police said they had gathered crucial evidence to show how significant the County Lines drugs operation was.

“It all led back to Renwick and his associate – they orchestrated the recruitment of numerous people to build a sophisticated network and business model for the drugs operation, dubbed the Abs line, which would ensure a continual flow of drugs was available,” the statement reads.

“The methods used were borrowed from successful marketing tactics used by big brands, and preyed on some of the most vulnerable addicted users.

“The drugs were moved by car into the local area, and runs to resupply were happening weekly. Renwick, of Provost Road, Manby, was supported by a trusted network of other drug dealers and couriers.”

Lincolnshire Police went on to name key criminals involved in the operation.

Michael Gerrie, 44, of Campbell Crescent, Porstoy in Abereen, was one of the street-level dealers working in Skegness, entrusted with a stock of drugs and involved in at least one courier run.

Callum Trainor, 22, of Widdrington Road, Coventry, was a key player. He acted as a courier, bringing the drugs from Coventry into Skegness, alongside another courier, Brian Parker, 50, of Mansfield Road, Worksop, who ran the other way between Skegness and Coventry to resupply when stocks ran low.

The investigation focused on 1 September 2021 to 1 October 2022, with evidence gathered including phone data, traffic and vehicle tracking, forensics, CCTV and other footage. A number of warrants were also carried out at properties in both Skegness and Coventry.

Arrests were made in October 2022. Within weeks, everyone in the Abs line was charged.

Detective Inspector William Tharby from the Serious Organised Crime Team at Lincolnshire Police led the investigation. He said: “This operation has been complex and taxing. "We had been seeing increasing reports of drug use and associated crime in the Skegness area during lockdown, and we needed to take action to keep the community, as well as those vulnerable users, safe. "So many different teams have come together to bring these people to justice, including local Neighbourhood Policing Teams in Skegness, the Digital Forensic Team, telecoms teams and Economic Crime Unit (ECU). It’s truly been a team effort.”

All four were sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court. A further five people are due to be sentenced in June for a variety of charges. The four sentenced recently in court were all charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs (cocaine) conspiracy to supply Class A drugs (heroin). Sentences were:

Alistair Renwick: Nine years; Michael Gerrie: Two years and four months; Callum Trainor: Three years and four months; andBrian Parker: Two years, suspended for two years