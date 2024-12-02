Eight arrested on suspicion of hare coursing and five vehicles seized

Eight people have been arrested and five vehicles seized following what Lincolnshire Police have described as a “robust response” to suspected hare coursing in the south of the county.

Officers were initially called at 7.39am today (Monday December 2) to reports of vehicles driving dangerously on the B1192 at Langrick, north-west of Boston.

Supported by the police helicopter and response teams, specialist operations and neighbourhood policing teams, four men – one aged 22, two aged 24 and another aged 25 and all from Cambridgeshire – were arrested on suspicion of hare coursing. The men were arrested just off Holdingham roundabout, near Sleaford.

A further call reporting possible hare coursing at Eastville was received at 11.58am.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Again, a number of police resources responded to this report and following some fast-thinking and dynamic police work we arrested a further four people again on suspicion of hare coursing offences.”

All eight people remain in police custody.

“We have received several other reports of 4x4 vehicles gathering in fields today, in addition to other reports of dangerous driving,” said the spokesman.

“We are now asking for anyone who has seen any potential incidents of hare coursing, dangerous driving or anything else suspicious in these areas to make contact with us. We’re also looking for dashcam footage, in particular on the A17, A52 and A153.”

Call 101 quoting Incident 57 of December 2.

