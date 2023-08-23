Eight shops in Boston closed by Lincolnshire Trading Standards for trading illegally

Lincolnshire Trading Standards has secured closure orders for eight Boston shops for trading illegally this year – all of which remain closed.

Mini Market Shop, in High Street, is the latest to be closed for illegal trading. Image courtesy of Lincolnshire Trading Standards.

Working with Lincolnshire Police licensing and neighbourhood policing teams, Trading Standards applied for the orders to immediately disrupt shops selling illicit tobacco.

Issued by the courts, the closure orders make it illegal for anyone to enter the shop building, except in exceptional circumstances, and can be issued for up to three months.

Various closure orders were issued this year – with some stores “being forced to close two or three times as illegal trading continued”, Trading Standard says.

The latest shop to be closed, on August 11, is Mini Market Shop on High Street.

Principal Lincolnshire Trading Standards officer, Andy Wright, said: “Unfortunately, in most towns in Lincolnshire there are shops that sell illegal cigarettes and vapes. On the face of it, they will often look they sell food items as a façade to mask the true purpose of the shop, which is to sell the illegal products.

“Together with Lincolnshire Police, we’re working hard to disrupt the illegal tobacco market in the county. And the courts have been very receptive to our applications and have granted the maximum closure period of three months in respect of all but one of the premises, which received a two-month closure.

“There’s a definite link between the sale of illegal cigarettes and other crime. We’re focusing our efforts largely in areas where residents have indicated that they feel at risk from crime and anti-social behaviour.

“In some areas, such closure orders have led to a 12% reduction in reported anti-social behaviour and a 16% reduction in violent crime. In short, we’re listening to the concerns of local people and taking action to remove criminals trading in the town, and the related crime they bring.

“After the three-month closure period has ended, we fully intend to reapply for further closures if the illegal activity is still happening. This is exactly what we’ve done on West Street in Boston where Bucharest, Europlus, and Tatry (now Market Azadi) have all been closed on three separate occasions for a total of nine months each.”

Insp Ian Cotton, Lincolnshire Police, said: “The Lincolnshire Police Alcohol Licensing Team have been working together with Trading Standards for 18 months with Home Office Immigration teams targeting these issues. The results are testament to this strong partnership, which will continue to serve the Lincolnshire community.”

The eight shops which remain closed in Boston are as follows:

• Market Azadi (formerly ‘Tatry’), West Street, Boston – for the third time (Closed until 19 September 2023)

• Sophia (formerly ‘King Power Mini Market’), Horncastle Road, Boston – for the second time (Closed until 3 October 2023)

• Bucharest Grocery Shop, West Street, Boston – for the third time (Closed until 19 September 2023)

• Euro Plus, West Street, Boston – for the third time (Closed until 19 September 2023)

• Bobby’s Veggies, High Street, Boston (Closed until 27 October 2023)

• Biedronka, High Street, Boston (Closed until 27 October 2023)

• 7 days, West Street, Boston (Closed until 27 October 2023)