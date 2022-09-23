Elderly Sleaford man targeted by courier fraudsters

Fraudsters have targeted two elderly men.

Officers received two reports yesterday (Thursday September 22) where two elderly males from Sleaford and Colsterworth lost a sum of cash after being targeted.

Courier fraud occurs when a fraudster contacts victims by telephone purporting to be a police officer or bank official. They claim there is an issue with your bank account or claim they need your assistance with an ongoing bank or police investigation.

The aim of the call is to trick victims into parting with their money or bank details. Lincolnshire Police say fraudsters can be very convincing and will often already know many of your personal details making them seem genuine.

The incident in Sleaford saw a man in his 70s hand over a sum of cash when contacted by fraudsters who claimed his computer had contracted a virus and that he needed to contact someone who could help remove it. The victim was given a mobile number and was told the issue could take some time to fix.

The victim was also led to believe that he was dealing with the fraud department at HSBC and that he needed to send money to help track down other scammers.

In another report, a man in his 80s from Colsterworth reportedly lost a sum of cash after he was contacted by fraudsters purporting to be police officers from Scotland Yard.

The fraudsters claimed they had arrested someone in Grantham for using counterfeit money and instructed the victim to withdraw cash which would later be collected from his home address. The fraudsters claimed the victim would also be arrested if he didn’t comply with their request.

We are asking the public to share this information with their friends, family, and neighbours to prevent more people from falling victim to courier fraud.

Lincolnshire Police insist that your bank or the police will never call and ask you for your PIN, bank card or full banking password. They will also never ask you to transfer or withdraw money or buy items on their behalf.

If you receive an unexpected call, hang up and use another phone to call back. Confirm the identity on a number that you can verify yourself, not one given by the caller.