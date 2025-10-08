Eleven large sacks of illegal tobacco and cigarettes seized following crackdown in Boston

Skye, the specialist detection dog, assisting the operation in Boston. Picture: Lincolnshire Police

Eleven large sacks of illegal tobacco and cigarettes have been confiscated in Boston following a multi-agency operation in the town.

The seizures were made last week as part of Operation Machinize, a national crackdown on money laundering and the criminal use of so-called ‘cash-intensive’ high street businesses.

The action in Boston involved Lincolnshire Police’s Boston and South Holland Neighbourhood Policing Teams and Tactical Support Team, Lincolnshire County Council Trading Standards, Home Office Immigration and Enforcement, and a specialist detection dog (a cocker spaniel called Skye) from Wagtail UK, plus her handler.

Illicit tobacco and cigarettes in ‘large sacks’ were seized at three out of five shops visited by the team, police said.

At one, four sacks were discovered hidden in the ceiling, with another sack located under the counter.

At another, three sacks were found in the bonnet of a vehicle, where the engine had been removed. Two men, aged 25 and 34, were arrested on suspicion of possession of counterfeit cigarettes and were interviewed by Trading Standards. They have been bailed, pending further inquiries, police said.

A search of two vehicles believed to be associated with a third business uncovered three more sacks.

In addition to the seizures, two illegal workers were identified at another business, police said.

Civil penalties for illegal working are being pursued, a spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said. Business owners can face a fine of up to £60,000 per person if an employer knowingly hires someone without the right to work in the UK, the spokesman added.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service and Lincolnshire Housing Partnership were also informed of workers sleeping above two locations and notices were issued, police said.

Insp Ian Cotton, of Boston and South Holland NPT, said: “The sale of illegal tobacco is far more than a public health concern — it’s a gateway to complex criminal enterprises and Lincolnshire Police, along with key partners, are confronting these challenges head-on.

“The consequences ripple through our communities, and can manifest in anti-social behaviour, underage sales, and drug-related offences. It can also bring increased violence and economic harm to legitimate business – money laundering and tax evasion ultimately hits the pockets of all those who contribute. The influence of criminal gangs can infiltrate our communities – spreading fear and intimidation on our streets, and exploiting young people by pulling them into dangerous and destructive criminal networks.

“We will continue to work strategically with our partners, leveraging every piece of legislation at our disposal, to ensure the streets of Boston and indeed Lincolnshire are a safe and welcoming place to be.”

Coun Alex McGonigle, executive councillor for community safety at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Shops selling illegal tobacco products are the front door to an underworld of organised crime. Not only do the sale of these unsafe items put people's lives at risk, they bankroll criminal gangs, and lead to other serious crimes, including illegal working.

“We work closely with Lincolnshire Police to tackle this trade head on, helping to ensure our town centres remain a safe and welcoming place to live and visit, where fair and legal trade flourishes.”