Eleven-year-old girl hit by car in Louth

Yesterday evening, a police spokesperson said: “We are on scene at a collision involving a car and an 11-year-old girl in North Holme Road, Louth. We were called at 3.35pm. Next of kin are aware.”
The road was blocked off while emergency services dealt with the incident, and motorists were asked to avoid the area. The road later reopened in the early evening.
If you witnessed the incident or have any information, call Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 298 of December 14.
• The Louth Leader has contacted Lincolnshire Police for further updates.