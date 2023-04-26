Register
Engineering tools and welding equipment stolen from Theddlethorpe

Engineering tools and welding equipment have been stolen from Theddlethorpe.

By Rachel Armitage
Published 26th Apr 2023, 13:22 BST
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the burglary, which took place at a farm in Silver Street overnight yesterday (Tuesday), and was reported to police at 6.22am.

An unknown amount of money, heavy engineering tools and welding equipment was taken.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We are appealing for anyone with any information, anyone who witnessed any vehicles in the area, or saw anyone acting suspiciously to contact us.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam of the area.”

Anyone with any information relating to this crime can call police on 101, quoting incident 45 of 26 April.