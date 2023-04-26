Engineering tools and welding equipment have been stolen from Theddlethorpe.

Lincolnshire Police.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the burglary, which took place at a farm in Silver Street overnight yesterday (Tuesday), and was reported to police at 6.22am.

An unknown amount of money, heavy engineering tools and welding equipment was taken.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We are appealing for anyone with any information, anyone who witnessed any vehicles in the area, or saw anyone acting suspiciously to contact us.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam of the area.”