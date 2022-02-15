Escape of sex offender from North Sea Camp who remains a 'danger to women and children' failure of system, says MP

Paul Robson absconded from HMP North Sea Camp in Boston.

Newcastle-born Paul Robson absconded from HMP North Sea Camp in Boston, where he is serving a life sentence for attempted rape and indecent assault.

Robson was jailed at Oxford Crown Court in 2000 after he entered a woman’s home through a cat flap before tying her up, putting a pillowcase over her head, and brutally assaulting her while holding a knife to her throat.

He was moved to the open prison last month and reported missing before 7am on Sunday.

Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Cox said: “We are still working tirelessly to locate Paul Robson and are still working through numerous lines of enquiry. He could be anywhere in the country, and we are really keen to hear from the public with potential sightings so we can take this man off our streets.

“If you are going out this evening, please try not to be alone. Robson is a dangerous sex offender and while he presents a particular danger to women and young children, I believe he can cause real harm to anyone he comes across.”

East Area Commander Chief Superintendent Kate Anderson said: “We understand this news has caused some concern, not just for our local communities here in Lincolnshire, but across the country.

"We’re still working through lines of enquiry and are working with partner agencies to find Robson.

"We are still appealing for members of the public to contact us if they have any information on this man’s whereabouts by calling 999.

“If you do see him, please do not try to approach him, or try to apprehend him yourself. He poses a real risk to the public and we are doing everything in our power to find and arrest him.”

MP for Boston and Skegness Matt Warman told ITV Robson's escape was a "failure within the system". He said: "Any absconding from North Sea Camp is deeply worrying for local people, and it’s a sign of a failure within the system that should be making sure only those suitable for open prisons are placed there.

"This is a matter I’ve raised repeatedly with the MoJ and others, and while it’s welcome that numbers have fallen from previous levels, there is clearly more work to do.

"As the system is currently being reformed, I will continue to press for permanent changes to improve the system and ensure public safety. In the meantime, the public should remain vigilant.”

Robson is described as a white male with a bald head, a long goatee beard and is of a slim build. He may be wearing a black long-sleeved Berghaus top, a grey “French” t-shirt, dark bottoms, a dark coloured woollen beanie and a light-grey donkey-style jacket with orange on the shoulder area.