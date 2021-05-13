Escape room's appeal for understanding following break-in

Escape Lincoln's laptops and cables were stolen. Photo: Escape Lincoln

Staff at Escape Lincoln, based at Sessions House, Lincoln, were left devastated after their premises were broken into between Wednesday and Friday last week, in which five of their laptops and associated cables were stolen, just a week before they were due to reopen.

General manager Rosie Smith said: "We're very lucky that all of our customers have been very understanding, and only a couple have had to be refunded as they were only here for the day and couldn't reschedule.

"We're hopeful that people will come and give our rooms at Vulcan Park a go in the meantime."

Escape Lincoln, which has more than ten exciting escape rooms, have managed to offer customers alternative bookings at their Vulcan Park location instead.

Now Rosie and the staff are appealing to their customers to support them in their hour of need.

"We hope that people will come to our second site and help us get back on our feet," she said.

"We're hopeful we can reopen again properly in a few weeks - we just ask our customers to bear with us and we'll be back soon."

Escape Lincoln. Photo: Escape Lincoln

Lincolnshire Police were called to The Escape Room, in Monks Road on Friday following report of a burglary where five laptops were stolen. The offence is

Lee Hessey, 41, of Beaumont Fee, Lincoln, was arrested a subsequently charged with burglary.