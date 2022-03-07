Events will give people chance to have say on how cash for community safety schemes should be spent in their area

The World cafe event in Sleaford last year.

At the end of 2021, Lincolnshire Police held World Café events in four parts of the county – they were designed to bring people together over tea and biscuits to talk about the issues their neighbourhoods face.

Events were held at Sutton Bridge, Sleaford, Skegness and South West Ward, Gainsborough with a view to listening to the public and making changes to make Lincolnshire a safer place to live.

Crowds turned out in their droves to support the pilot project and help forge a brighter future where they live.

Funds have been raised and they are now ready to hold participatory budgeting events so local communities can influence how that £15,000 will be spent for each area.

Posters containing more useful information have been published for each event.

Mark Housley, operational superintendent on East, said: “Local people have been working towards establishing a community group to help tackle local issues, the issues that matter to you.

“The groups are now established and growing. In the last few months, the community has been seeking ideas and projects from local groups, or individuals.

“I am so excited, after all this hard work, the communities, by a voting process, are about to choose the first projects to be supported – for me this is democracy at its best.

“I know, having met people within each community, this is the beginning of an exciting long-term community-based approach to tackling local issues.

“I urge people living within the communities to become involved and make the difference you want to see, and to businesses in the community, this is your chance to support local people with funding and/or support in kind.”

The events will take place on these venues at the dates and times listed:

11am - 1pm - March 26, Sleaford at the New Life Centre

6pm - 8pm - March 31, Gainsborough at the Trinity Arts Centre

6pm - 8pm - April 1, Skegness at the Tower Gardens

11am - 1pm - April 23, Sutton Bridge at The Curlew Centre

The closing date for project applications in Gainsborough and Skegness is Friday 11th March at 5pm.

The county lead and contact for this programme is [email protected] If you are a member of the community, elected member, business or just interested please contact him.