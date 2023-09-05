A former police officer based at Boston has been sentenced to a total of 20 months in prison for misconduct in a public office.

Former PC Shaun Wheeler.

In a statement from the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), former PC Shaun Wheeler, 56, who was based at Boston, has been sentenced on two charges of misconduct in a public office involving two separate women.

Wheeler, of Coleridge Gardens, Sleaford, who is said to have served with the Lincolnshire Force for 30 years, was sentenced to 20 months in prison for the first count and given a concurrent nine-month term for the second offence at Nottingham Crown Court today (Tuesday), after having pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to the two charges.

In a statement from Lincolnshire Police confirming the details of the sentencing, the force said: “The court heard that between July 2017 and March 2019 Wheeler developed a pattern of meeting female members of the public through the course of his duties. He went onto abuse his position of trust as a Constable as he sought to develop a romantic or sexual relationship with them, and by sending inappropriate communications.

“The investigation was carried out by the Independent Office of Police Conduct, following a referral made by Lincolnshire Police in 2019 when the actions of Wheeler were uncovered.

“He was handed a 20-month custodial sentence for one charge, and a nine month sentence for the second, to be served concurrently.”Following sentencing, Deputy Chief Constable Julia Debenham said: “Shaun Wheeler’s actions go against everything the police service stands for. He is a disgrace to the uniform. His behaviour undermines the great work that hundreds of colleagues do every day as they work hard to keep people safe and do so with integrity and professionalism – the exact opposite of what Shaun Wheeler has done. I’m pleased that the court has recognised his flagrant abuse of power and imposed the sentence it has.

“We are grateful to everyone who came forward to assist in the investigation because it takes great strength and courage. Without their evidence this case may not have had the outcome it has.

“We have invested heavily in prevention, intelligence gathering and education of staff about those who abuse their position for a sexual purpose. We actively encourage staff to report any concerns in person, to Crimestoppers or by using our in-force confidential reporting system. We have reviewed the policy around reporting corrupt behaviour by officers and how referrals can be made.

“Similarly, we encourage any members of the public to contact us if they think an officer’s behaviour isn’t up to the high standards expected of them. Our focus on victims and preventing people from becoming victims, regardless of who the perpetrator may be, remains at the heart of all we do.”

In a statement confirming the conclusion of the investigation, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said: "Our investigation established that a woman who was interviewed by PC Wheeler on suspicion of assault in January 2019 then began receiving flirtatious messages from him.

“One of the woman’s friends informed police about the exchanges, which led to the IOPC starting an investigation in February 2019, after a conduct referral from the force.

“We looked at allegations that the officer communicated with a number of women who were in vulnerable situations, with a view to commencing an inappropriate relationship with them; and that he had posted sexual or offensive social media messages which could bring policing into disrepute or were in breach of police professional standards.

“Phone analysis showed that he had exchanged more than 3,000 messages with a woman he met after she reported she was being harassed by an abusive ex-partner.”

They are also said by the IOPC to have had an intimate relationship for several weeks.

In a statement presented to the court about the impact of this on her life the woman said: “I used to feel safe seeing a police officer but I never think that now. He used me for his own sexual gain when he should have been in a role protecting people.

“I see various news articles around police officers abusing their position and power, and it makes me sick to think I am one of those victims. I was a victim, I was taken advantage of and now all I am left with are these emotional scars.

“I only hope that this investigation raises awareness to other people in my situation and encourages them to come forward and speak out.”

The Crown Prosecution Service authorised charges against the officer following a referral from the IOPC when the investigation ended in August 2020.

PC Wheeler resigned from Lincolnshire Police in December 2019 after he was interviewed by the IOPC.

The investigation found a case to answer for gross misconduct which was proven at a hearing organised by the force in February 2021. The disciplinary panel ruled that he would have been dismissed if still serving, after finding that he had breached police professional standards for honesty and integrity, and discreditable conduct.

He was added to the College of Policing barred list preventing future employment with the police service.

IOPC Regional Director Derrick Campbell said: “This appalling case involved the most serious abuse of power for sexual gain by then PC Wheeler.

“Police policy states that personnel who display sexualised behaviour towards a member of the public who they have come into contact with through work, undermine the profession, breach trust, exploit a power imbalance, act unprofessionally and potentially commit a criminal act.

“A further aggravating feature is that the evidence we gathered showed that this officer clearly knew that what he was doing was wrong and tried to cover up his activities.

"There is no place in policing for such behaviour and Shaun Wheeler has also now paid a high price by losing his liberty.”