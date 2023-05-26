Expect to see 'more officers on coast' in Lincolnshire this Bank Holiday

Visitors to the Lincolnshire coast this Bank Holiday will see more officers on patrol as part of a new police campaign to ensure the area is ‘the safest place to live, work and visit’.

Lincolnshire Police are stepping up their Summertime Policing Plan along the coast this Bank Holiday.

Lincolnshire Police are stepping up special patrols, engagement and targeted operations starting this half term.

It is all part of the Summertime Policing Plan that was launched last month after exploring “a significant number of data”, with the aim to help the Force understand the seasonal demand regarding crime and anti-social behaviour.

Skegness alone sees 2.3 million visitors a year, meaning its population rises from 20,000 to around 250,000 in the height of the summer.

The ever changing population visiting 36,000 caravans across 262 sites also increases demand on police resources across the 50 miles of coastline.

East Lindsey’s Chief Insp Lee St Quinton says he fully understands the challenges as he lives in Skegness and plays an active part in the community both on and off duty.

Determined to end any concerns, he is spearheading the Plan and said: "The increased demand that this brings for the police and our partners warrants a multi-agency plan that provides the best possible local services to both the resident and visiting communities.”

In addition to more officers being deployed to the coast to meet demand, police will work with partners, including the local council and RNLI.

According to Lincolnshire Police, the Plan has already some good results, with Op Atlantis seeing more than 180 vehicles randomly stop checked across the coast.

Police will continue to work with pubs and clubs raising awareness of drink spiking and violence against women and girls (VAWG).

Vehicle stop checks during the long weekend in Mablethorpe and in Skegness will also continue.

Chief Inspector St Quinton added: “We welcome all of our visitors and holiday makers to the coast and want them to feel as safe as they can be and to enjoy their time here.

“To enable us to help people feel safe we launched out Summertime Policing Plan which has seen some really good results. We have had some great success and we will continue with the plan to make the people feel as safe as they can be.”