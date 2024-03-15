Lincolnshire Police

Lincolnshire Policer are appealing for eyewitnesses and information after an reports of an assault and robbery in Fishtoft, Boston.

A force spokesperson said: “A man got out of his vehicle and was preparing to enter a property on Lindis Road at around 2.10pm on Wednesday, March 13, when the offences took place.

“A passenger exited a silver Vauxhall parked further down the road and then assaulted the man from behind, stealing his rucksack and laptop.

“The offender, thought to be dressed in black and of stocky build, then ran back to the vehicle which drove off and was seen travelling towards Eastwood Road.”

They added: “The victim did not get a clear view of the offender and we are now appealing for information to try and identify those responsible.”