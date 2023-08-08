Register
Family pay tribute to “much loved and devoted” Christine Emmerson

The family of Christine Emmerson have paid tribute to their much loved and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister.
By The Newsroom
Published 8th Aug 2023, 14:48 BST
Christine Emmerson.Christine Emmerson.
She died at her home in Kirk Close, West Ashby on Thursday (August 3).

Her family said: "In memory of a much loved and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister.

"She will always be missed endlessly because of her unrivalled love and devotion to her loving family. Her beautiful smile will never be forgotten.

"She will always be in our hearts."

Shaun Emmerson, 50, of Kirk Close, West Ashby was arrested and charged with murder on Saturday (August 5).

He appeared at Lincoln Crown Court this morning (Tuesday), where no bail application was made and he was not asked to enter a plea.

A provisional trial date has been set for February 12, 2024, and he has been remanded in custody until then.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Adrian Czajkowski from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) said: “Our thoughts remain with Christine’s family and friends and we’re doing all we can to support them at this difficult time.

“We are still appealing for information that can assist with our investigation.”

If anyone has any information relating to this incident, call police on 101 or email [email protected], quoting incident 175 of August 3.Alternatively, contact CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit the website at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/