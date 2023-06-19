A Skegness man who stabbed a sleeping man to death was today jailed for life and will serve a minimum of 27 years in prison.

Richard Lee Norris - sentenced to life.

Marcus Tott, 47, died at his rented flat in Grosvenor Road, Skegness, on 2 December 2022.

Richard Lee Norris, 54, of Alexandra Road, Skegness, had denied a charge of murder but was found guilty after an eight day trial at Lincoln Crown Court.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After the trial it was disclosed Norris had 53 previous convictions for 184 offences including a 28 month sentence for burglary in 2020.

He had just been released from that sentence and had moved to Skegness.

Passing the life sentence, Judge Hirst told Norris he accepted there was no substantial planning or premeditation, but the Judge he was sure the intention of Mr Norris was to kill.

Judge Hirst told Norris he will serve a minimum of 27 years in custody before he can apply to the parole board for release.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"There is no guarantee you will be released, if ever," Judge Hirst explained.

In a victim impact statement which was read out in court, Mr Tott's sister, Sarah, said "As a small family the death of Marcus has affected us massively."

She added: "No one should have to go what we have been through."

Miss Tott said the family could not understand why this had happened, and Marcus's mother had been left "heartbroken" by the death of her only son.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The loss had also been felt by his nephew and two nieces, the court heard.