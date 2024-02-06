Much-loved grandad - Charles McGhee Adair.

The heartfelt statement from the family has been released by Lincolnshire Police this morning and follows the tragic death of Charles McGhee Adair – whose killer Anthony Robertson, 33 – was yesterday (Monday) sentenced to life imprisonment,

Fifty-nine-year-old Mr Adair was found dead on scrubland near a Tesco supermarket in the resort on July 3 last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family said: “We are so numb and trying to process this loss is unbearably painful.

“Charlie was one of seven children – he has an older brother and five younger sisters.

"He was also a father and grandad and he was a soulmate and partner.

"Charlie loved his family so much and just loved being a grandad. We were so close, he was our world and we were his. He was our strength and he loved us with a passion. We all miss him so deeply and it is unbearable.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Charlie was funny without even realising it which was part of his charm. He was the life and soul of the party and loved telling his stories regardless of who was listening and this always ended up with us doubled up laughing.

“Charlie was taken from us so cruelly and we are left to suffer this tremendous loss. The future is daunting and any road to healing is a long one.”