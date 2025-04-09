Lee Baker, 48, and his 10-year-old daughter Esme died in a caravan blaze in Ingoldmells.

Fire investigators have determined the blaze in which a father and his 10-year-old daughter died in Ingoldmells was ‘accidental’.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were called to a caravan fire at the Golden Beach Holiday Park by a member of the public in the early hours of Saturday, April 5.

There Lee, 48, and Esme Baker, from the Nottingham area, were spending the weekend together when the tragedy struck

Upon arrival at the scene, crews were met with a well-developed caravan fire where, despite the best efforts of firefighters, the two individuals sadly lost their lives.

Investigations came to a close late yesterday afternoon (Tuesday) and Lincolnshire County Council reported that, following a full multi-agency investigation into the fire, the cause had been determined as ‘accidental’.

Dan Moss, area manager for prevention and protection at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, said: "Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Lee and Esme’s family at this time.

“We know this fire will be concerning for residents and holidaymakers in the area. So our community fire safety team, and local fire crews, will be on hand to provide support and address any fire safety concerns people may have over this difficult period.”