The father of a 12-year-old boy who died in a car crash on Bardney causeway today (Thursday) pleaded guilty to causing his death by dangerous driving.

Ted Vines. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

Edward Vines, known as Ted, was a passenger in a Ford Galaxy being driven by his father Paul, 46, when the vehicle collided with a silver Mercedes-Benz A220 on the B1190 at Bardney.

An inquest heard Ted, who was on his way to a football match in Branston, tragically died from a head injury.

Mr Vines, of Hamilton Road, Alford, this morning appeared at Lincoln Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to causing Ted's death by dangerous driving in the collision on Sunday, January 16 last year.

He also admitted a second charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving on the same date.

Stuart Lody, prosecuting, said the Crown Prosecution Service had given considerable thought to if Mr Vines' driving was careless or dangerous.

"To be fair to Mr Vines, he made it clear there would not be a trial in this case," Mr Lody told the court.

Andrew Nuttall, mitigating, asked for sentence to be adjourned for the preparation of both a probation and a psychiatric report.

"The reason is perhaps obvious," Mr Nuttall added. "The deceased is one of the defendant's children."

Judge James House KC agreed to adjourn sentence for the reports and granted Mr Vines unconditional bail until March 27.

The Judge told Mr Vines: "This is an absolute tragedy. My thoughts are with everyone affected by this. But this court has to deal with this case."

Ted’s football club – Alford Town – set up a fundraiser which raised more than £8,000 as tributes poured in for the popular boy.

A minute’s applause was held at multiple football matches for Ted.

His family said he had been on his way to Branston to play football for Alford Under-12s at the time of the crash.

In a statement they said: "Ted was loved by everyone - he was happy, fun and brilliant and had so many people who loved him."

"Everywhere he went, Ted made friends. He was a special part of the community for everyone," they added.