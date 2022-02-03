Father and son caught growing cannabis at home near Skegness

Boston Magistrates Court.

David Daniel Kwabena Appiah, 48, of the Queen Victoria Inn in Station Road, Thorpe St Peter admitted cultivating and possession of cannabis on the premises in February 2020.

However, his son Kobe Appiah, of the same address, denied possessing cannabis with intent to supply on Skegness Railway Station on February 6 2020, when they appeared together at Boston Magistrates Court.

Prosecuting, Paul Wood said Appiah senior told police the cannabis found in his premises were for his own personal use only and that there was no evidential link between that cannabis and that found on Appiah junior at the time of his arrest.

Mitigating, Asad Aziz said Appiah senior only grew two plants at a time for his own medicinal purposes and that no one else had been involved.

David Appiah was fined a total of £430 and ordered to pay a total of £128 in court costs and charges.