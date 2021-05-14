Father sentenced after careless driving killed his son, 12

Oliver Armstrong, 12, died after the collision in December 2018.

Craig Armstrong was driving home with his two sons in the car when he lost control of his black Vauxhall Astra which ended up on the wrong side of Corkhill Lane in Kirklington, near Newark, and directly in the path of oncoming traffic.

At Nottingham Crown Court today (May 14), a jury decided that Armstrong, of Turnor Close, Wragby, was to blame for the crash when they found him guilty by a majority verdict of causing death by careless driving following a four day trial.

Armstrong, 44, had cut a corner which took him on to the wrong side of the road at around 9am on Saturday December 1, 2018.

Oliver Armstrong, 12, died after the collision in December 2018.

With no visibility around the bend, the driver of a Skoda Octavia coming the other way narrowly managed to miss the Astra.

However, a BMW travelling behind the Skoda was unable to avoid the vehicle and collided with it head on, causing the Astra to overturn.

The defendant’s son Oliver, 12, who attended Louth Academy, was trapped inside by his seatbelt while everyone else in the two vehicles was able to get out.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and established that Oliver’s health was rapidly deteriorating.

He was quickly removed from the vehicle and airlifted to the Queen’s Medical Centre but having suffered a catastrophic brain injury, died ten days later on November 11.

Craig Armstrong was charged with causing death by careless driving as a result of Nottinghamshire Police’s serious collision investigation.

He was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, suspended for two years, and was also banned from driving for two years.

Collision investigator Louise Melbourne said: “This has been a tragic case which really highlights the dangers of careless driving on our roads.

“In this case there was no evidence of alcohol, drugs, mobile phone usage or distraction.

“It was a case where a momentary error by the driver by cutting a bend whilst driving too fast for the conditions lead to devastating consequences.

“The family has been left distraught by the loss of Oliver but has remained so strong and supportive throughout the investigation.

“Please let this be a reminder to all drivers that one moment of inattention and carelessness can have fatal consequences such as in this case