Fifth person arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following serious assault in village between Boston and Spalding
The incident took place outside a property in High Street, Gosberton, in the early hours of Tuesday (June 10).
On Friday, Lincolnshire Police revealed it had arrested four people on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the incident.
Today (Monday, June 16), it published another update, saying that a 24-year-old man was arrested yesterday afternoon on suspicion of attempted murder.
He has been released on police bail, while investigations continue.
The other four people – two men, aged 21 and 43, and two women, aged 24 and 42 – have all been released on police bail.
A spokesman said: “We continue to appeal for information and any witnesses to the incident. If you have seen any suspicious vehicles in the area, please get in touch by contacting [email protected].uk, or call 101 quoting incident 23 of June 10.”
