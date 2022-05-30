Fishtoft man in court after punching door staff in face twice

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Benjamin Young, 43, of Priory Road, admitted a charge of assault by beating when he appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Wednesday.

Prosecuting, Shelley Wilson, said Young had been at the Stump and Candle pub on Saturday, November 13, when he was ejected by door staff. She said Young, who was clearly in drink, then charged at the door staff and punched one of them twice in the face.

She said he told police he had gone back because he was worried about his girlfriend, who had been left

behind.

Young, who was not represented, told the magistrates he had no excuse and 'could only apologise'.

He said it had been an isolated incident and added: “I should have walked off and gone home.”