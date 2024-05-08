Police appeal after five are arrested on suspicion of murder.

The men, aged 19, 23, 26, 28 and 29, have all been released on bail while investigations continue.

Lincolnshire Police received a call at around 10.10pm on Wednesday, May 1, from a member of the public who said they saw a man being hit with what they thought to be a metal pole.

The victim, a man in his 30s, sustained potentially life-changing injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police are now appealing for information and are seeking dash cam footage and/or eyewitness accounts from the centre of town, including areas such as Roman Bank, Lumley Road, and Grand Parade, between 10pm and 11pm.