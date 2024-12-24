Five arrests made in police operation to tackle shoplifting in Boston area

Five people have been arrested in a day of action targeting shoplifting.

Neighbourhood policing officers made a number of arrests in relation to an operation targeting suspected shoplifting in Boston last week.

Boston Neighbourhood Policing Team partnered with other agencies around Boston for Operation Continents last week in a proactive response to reports of shop lifters in the local area.

According to Lincolnshire police, as part of a targeted day of action, three men and two women were arrested for multiple offences:

Karl Bell, 48, of Horncastle Road, Boston, was charged with theft from a shop and will appear at Boston Magistrates’ Court in the new year.

Robert Marshall, 50, of Horncastle Road, Boston was charged with 21 offences of theft from a shop and remains on remand, where he will appear before Lincoln Magistrates’ Court in February.

Rebecca Bulman, 46, of South End, Boston was charged with two counts of theft from a shop and will appear at Boston Magistrates’ Court in the new year.

David Titley, 43, of Hartley Street, Boston was charged with theft from a shop and will appear at Boston Magistrates’ Court in the new year.

Danielle Nuttell, 39, of Willowmere Park, Hawthorn Hill, Dogdyke, was charged with theft from a shop and will appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court in the new year.

Police thanked all the partner agencies who were instrumental to this success, including Pescod Security, Boston Borough Council, Asda Security, Boots Security and Lidl Security.

The force said it recognises, especially at Christmas time, that this type of crime really worries shop workers and staff and has a huge impact on business owners and everyday shoppers.

Community Beat Manager PC Danni Pratt, who oversaw the day of action, said: “We are steadfast in our commitment to tackling instances of shop theft in our community. We know that this kind of crime affects livelihoods and disrupts the community.

"By working persistently to prevent these crimes, we are protecting the livelihoods of our local businesses and maintaining a safe and welcoming environment for all. Our proactive approach and community collaboration make a significant difference, and together, we continue to build a stronger, safer, and more resilient community.

“Thank you for your ongoing support and vigilance. We remain resolute in our commitment to Operation Continents throughout 2025!”