Five charged after £17k of drugs found in caravan at Ingoldmells holiday park
Officers attended a caravan at Coastfields Holiday Park in Ingoldmells on September 20 following information that drugs were being sold from the location.
A search was carried out of the caravan and they located around £17,000 worth of heroin and cocaine.
Five men were arrested at the location in connection, interviewed and charged.
The following were charged as follows:
Dylan Brandon, aged 23, of Fencote Crescent, Bradford, was charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession with intent to supply heroin
Shane Brandon, aged 25, of Fencote Crescent, Bradford, was charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession with intent to supply heroin
Adam Fawcett, aged 30, of St Mary Magdalanes Close, Bradford, was charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession with intent to supply heroin
Kayne Harrison, aged 30, of Coastfields Holiday Park, Ingoldmells, has been charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession with intent to supply heroin
Jardell Healey-Hunter, aged 26, of Romanby Shaw, Bradford, has been charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession with intent to supply heroin
Investigations are ongoing and anyone with information should call 101, quoting Incident 213 of 20 September.
Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit the website at crimestoppers-uk.org/
To report a crime call police on 101.