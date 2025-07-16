Flat fire in Boston confirmed as deliberate - police appeal for information

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service news. Library image

A fire that took place in a flat in Boston yesterday (Tuesday, July 15) was started deliberately, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed.

The incident took place in a ground-floor flat at Haven Village, off London Road.

It was reported to the fire service at 10.30am.

Three crews from Boston and Kirton attended the scene and used two sets of breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the outbreak.

“While there was damage to the flat, thankfully nobody was injured,” a spokesman for the fire service said.

“Our fire investigators have examined the scene, and the cause has now been determined as deliberate ignition,” they continued. “We have shared our findings with Lincolnshire Police, who are appealing for information to aid their investigations.”

Lincolnshire Police said its investigation in relation to the arson is ongoing, saying no arrests have been made at this point.

A spokesman said: “We are appealing for anyone who was in the area of Sutton Terrace, between 9.30am and 11am on Tuesday, July 15, and noticed anyone acting suspiciously or has any recorded footage that would assist the investigation, to get in touch. Please call 101 or email [email protected], quoting incident 172 of July 15.”