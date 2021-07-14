Fly tipper gets £1,128 bill

The fly tip at Wigsley that resulted in the prosecution.

John Rouston of Wigsley Road pleaded guilty at Lincoln Magistrates Court to committing the offence in July 2020.

He was fined £480 and ordered to pay £600 in costs and a £48 victim surcharge.

The case was brought by North Kesteven District Council and the authority’s Environmental Protection Team.

Manager Ayeisha Kirkham said: “The prosecution came after householders were offered a service by a ‘man with a van’ who then dumped the waste at the airfield site.