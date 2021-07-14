Fly tipper gets £1,128 bill

Flytipping at the former RAF Wigsley airfield site has landed a Harby man with a bill for £1,128.

By Rachel Armitage
Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 3:40 pm
The fly tip at Wigsley that resulted in the prosecution.
John Rouston of Wigsley Road pleaded guilty at Lincoln Magistrates Court to committing the offence in July 2020.

He was fined £480 and ordered to pay £600 in costs and a £48 victim surcharge.

The case was brought by North Kesteven District Council and the authority’s Environmental Protection Team.

Manager Ayeisha Kirkham said: “The prosecution came after householders were offered a service by a ‘man with a van’ who then dumped the waste at the airfield site.

“I would urge people who need this kind of service to always ask to see a waste carrier’s licence and never pay in cash.”