Fly tipper gets £1,128 bill

John Rouston of Wigsley Road pleaded guilty at Lincoln Magistrates Court to committing the offence in July 2020.
He was fined £480 and ordered to pay £600 in costs and a £48 victim surcharge.
The case was brought by North Kesteven District Council and the authority’s Environmental Protection Team.
Manager Ayeisha Kirkham said: “The prosecution came after householders were offered a service by a ‘man with a van’ who then dumped the waste at the airfield site.
“I would urge people who need this kind of service to always ask to see a waste carrier’s licence and never pay in cash.”