Flytipper convicted after dumping in Lincolnshire woods

The scene of the fly-tipping at Stapleford Wood. Photo: NKDC

Reece Presley of Esther Varney Place, Newark, pleaded guilty to all charges when he appeared at the District Judges Court sitting in Lincoln.

In a prosecution brought by North Kesteven District Council, the court was told that on two occasions Presley had collected waste in the Newark area offering ‘man with a van' services, despite not having a carrier’s licence, and then dumping the waste in Stapleford Woods.

Judge Peter Veits said: “Fly tipping is the scourge of this county, people thinking they can just drop waste wherever they feel they can get away with it.”

He added that due to the seriousness of the offences, the only sentence was custody but as a plea of guilty had been entered, he would suspend it.

Presley was sentenced to a total of ten weeks custody, suspended for 12 months on the condition that 100 hours of unpaid work is undertaken.

He will also have to pay a victim surcharge of £122, and has been disqualified from driving for three months.