Proactive patrols, engagement and targeted operations are being put in place this summer by Lincolncolnshire Police to keep the coast safe.

The Force has today (Tuesday) launched its summertime police plan to ensure the area remains a safe place to live and work for residents and visitors.

Drug itemiser testing with a focus on Violence Against Women and targeting anti-social behaviour will also be prioritised, along with school engagement, street drinking, caravan watch, drink spiking and stop checks on vehicles.

Sandi Starfish which includes wrist ID will continue to assist with missing children,

East coast Chief Inspector Lee St Quinton said: “Our key aim is to ensure we have sufficient resources to meet the coastal summer demand. We welcome all visitors to the coast, and we want them to have an amazing experience.

“During the busy season we will be utilising our specialist operations unit with officers from the Roads Policing Team to target criminals on the roads, as well as looking at night-time economy with a focus on Violence Against Women And Girls.

“We will work together in partnership with other agencies such as East Lindsey District Council and the RNLI to ensure the Lincolnshire coast is the safest place to live work and visit.

“This year we will also run our Sandi Starfish scheme which, this year, is a part of Operation Atlantis. This will see dedicated staffing in place in a two phased operation to firstly engage with the public, and to assist with missing people on the beaches.

“We will actively seek to enforce dispersal orders to assist with any anti-social behaviour should this become an issue.

“As a force we deploy officers based on demand and will deploy more to the east coast as required.”

Further details on these operations can be found in the uploaded booklet.

Lincolnshire Police will be publishing more details on our key areas when days of action take place.

For the latest updates on crime in your area, visit lincs.police.uk/news

Anyone with any issues or to report a non-urgent crime should call police on 101.