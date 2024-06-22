Footage release of man wielding a knife in Lincolnshire police station
William Smith, 35, of Mayflower Road, Boston, tried to attack the staff working behind the counter when he entered Boston’s Town Enquiry Office (TEO) on Tuesday, February 27, the force said yesterday (Friday, June 21).
“Armed with a large knife, he initially tried to smash the safety glass before threatening staff and a member of the public,” a spokesman said. “Smith was swiftly de-armed and arrested, with no member of staff or member of the public coming to harm.”
Smith was handed a 20-month prison term earlier this month for affray, criminal damage, and possession of a knife.
He was also ordered to pay £187 in costs and a deprivation order was imposed in relation to the knife.
Footage from the incident was shared by the force on social media.
Chief Inspector Rich Nethercott, of the Response and Neighbourhood Policing in Boston and South Holland, said: “The calm response of our Boston TEO staff allowed officers to safely detain a man armed with a knife.
“Thankfully, events like this are extremely rare, but it exemplifies the finest qualities of our staff and demonstrates the skill and judgment exercised on a daily basis.”