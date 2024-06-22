Footage release of man wielding a knife in Lincolnshire police station

A still from the footage taken at Boston Police Station.

Startling footage of a man wielding a large knife in Boston Police Station has been released by Lincolnshire Police.

William Smith, 35, of Mayflower Road, Boston, tried to attack the staff working behind the counter when he entered Boston’s Town Enquiry Office (TEO) on Tuesday, February 27, the force said yesterday (Friday, June 21).

“Armed with a large knife, he initially tried to smash the safety glass before threatening staff and a member of the public,” a spokesman said. “Smith was swiftly de-armed and arrested, with no member of staff or member of the public coming to harm.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Smith was handed a 20-month prison term earlier this month for affray, criminal damage, and possession of a knife.

He was also ordered to pay £187 in costs and a deprivation order was imposed in relation to the knife.

Footage from the incident was shared by the force on social media.

Chief Inspector Rich Nethercott, of the Response and Neighbourhood Policing in Boston and South Holland, said: “The calm response of our Boston TEO staff allowed officers to safely detain a man armed with a knife.