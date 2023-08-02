Force considering best way of spending extra £1.8m for Scampton policing

Police are considering whether to use £1.8 million extra funding to station dedicated officers at RAF Scampton.

Lincolnshire Police were granted the additional support by the Home Office last month to help deal with challenges from the planned asylum-seeker housing.

The money is currently still awaiting allocation, with the first asylum-seekers set to arrive in October.

Deputy Chief Constable Julia Debenham said: “This funding will bolster our operational capability, support neighbourhood policing and meet ongoing demands, including the new immigration facility at Scampton.

Police officers monitor a demonstration concerning the plans for RAF Scampton. (Photo by: James Turner/Local Democracy Reporting Service)

“The role of policing in this country is to protect people and their property by maintaining law and order, preventing crime, and helping our communities to feel safe.”

“We are currently assessing the requirement for a dedicated resource there.”

The decision to utilise RAF Scampton as an immigration centre has sparked controversy from local residents and others.

The Home Office’s plans for the disused airbase are currently under judicial review, with West Lindsey Council arguing the government’s approach to housing up to 2,000 asylum-seekers there is unlawful.

Nearby residents and campaigners have raised safety fears over the influx of young men to the area, both to the community and to the asylum-seekers if they decide to walk along the A15.

The £1.8m fund forms part of a larger £3.8m financial support package secured by Marc Jones, Lincolnshire police and crime commissioner. The force plans to use the money for recruitment, training and equipment.

Mr Jones said at the time: “The financial support offered means the chief constable can recruit front-line officers for Lincolnshire and continue keeping our communities safe.

“We are aware of the heightened concerns of residents in and around the Scampton area and this funding will allow the force to support those communities.”

The funding will also support digital advancements to help prevent and tackle crime, part of an ongoing effort to transform the force’s digital capabilities, allowing officers to spend less time at their desk and more time in the community.