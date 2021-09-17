Former council leader due in court to face charges relating to theft, fraud and forgery.

Giles McNeill, 39, of the Chestnuts, Nettleham, was arrested in connection with fraud allegations last September.

Lincolnshire Police have now confirmed the charges relate to theft by employee, fraud by abuse of position, and forgery, which allegedly happened between 2016 and 2020.

They have confirmed he will appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, September 30.

Councillor McNeill stepped back as Leader of West Lindsey District Council two weeks prior to his arrest, when it was revealed he had already been suspended by the Gainsborough Conservative Association.

He also left his role as communications manager for Gainsborough MP Sir Edward Leigh.

His resignation as leader of the authority took effect from November 2, 2020 and he was replaced by Councillor Owen Bierley, his former deputy.

Councillor McNeill remained a district councillor for the Nettleham Ward.

His departure sparked accusations of secrecy by opposition leaders, who said the silence from the council on his arrest was “damaging” the authority’s reputation.

He later sparked a voting rebellion when he was present for the vote to elect as leader Councillor Bierley, and fellow Councillor Paul Howitt-Cowan as his deputy.