Former employee of Skegness store issued with restraining order after threats

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Emma Jayne Bodell, 41, of Lyndhurst Court admitted using threatening, abusive and insulting words and behaviour in the store when she appeared before magistrates in Boston.

Prosecuting, Y Hui said a number of the staff members, including Mrs Bodell, had had their employment contracts cancelled in August last year and she was also banned from the store.

However, Mrs Bodell went into the store on December 3 together with some family members, and was approached by the manager who told her she was banned from the store because of remarks she had made on social media.

Ms Hui said Mrs Bodell swore at the manager and called her a 'dyke' and then said she would not shop there and put the items back on the shelf and demanded the return of her £1 coin for the shopping trolley.

When the manager went to get a counter to release the coin in the trolley, Mrs Bodell continued to demand the return of her money and tried to take the manager's photograph.

Miss Yui said Mrs Bodell said to the manager: “I'm going to do you over. I'm going to smash your face in. I'll have the pair of you after work.”

She said the manager was very concerned, had to have someone escort her to her car after work and she took a different route home.

Mitigating, David Eager said Mrs Bodell had been 'bullied and picked on' which had caused her to leave and that although B & M purported she had been barred by having a letter served on her, in fact the letter had never been sent so she did not know.

He said she had been shopping for Christmas with her daughter and her mother and she alleged the manager had sworn at her first and called her a 'rat' which had been the 'straw which broke the camel's back'.

Mr Eager said things were said in the heat of the moment and suggested a restraining order be issued to prevent Mrs Bodell going to B & M.

The magistrates said it was 'a whirlwind event' and 'things were said which should not have been said'.

Mrs Bodell was fined £120 and ordered to pay £119 in court costs and charges.A restraining order to prevent her going into the B & M Store or approaching or contacting the manager