Former Horncastle teacher to face child sex offence trial in 2022

David Thomas, 68, a former teacher at Bowl Alley Lane Junior School in Horncastle, denied a serious sexual offence and three charges of indecent assault when he appeared before Lincoln Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday).
The charges relate to allegations of incidents between January 1980 and September 1984, at a time when it is believed he was a teacher at the school which is now known as Horncastle Community Primary School.
Thomas, of Harding Close in Sutton on Sea, was granted bail to appear back before the Crown Court for a trial due to commence on January 10, 2022.