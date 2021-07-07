Former Lincolnshire Police staff member sentenced for weapons offences

Zoe Watts

Zoe Watts, a former PCSO and member of staff with Lincolnshire Police, had pleaded guilty to the offences on May 18.

Today (July 7) she was sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court for the following offences:

• Making an explosive substance, namely an improvised explosive device, between 1 January and 4 October 2020.

• On 4 October 2020 had in her possession a prohibited weapon adapted for discharge of a noxious liquid, gas or other thing, namely an electric fly swat.

• On 4 October 2020 had in her possession a prohibited weapon, namely stun gun.

• On 4 October 2020 had in her possession a prohibited weapon, namely a taser stun device.

• Two counts, that on 5 September 2020 she improperly imported goods, a prohibited weapon, namely a butterfly knife.

Zoe Watts, of St Helen’s Avenue, Lincoln, was arrested by officers on October 4 last year after a large quantity of weapons were found at her home.

Homes in St Helen’s Avenue were evacuated as a precaution while her property was checked by the Bomb Disposal Squad.

Counter Terrorism Policing investigated and explored the possibility that the offences might be terror-related, before later concluding that they were not.

Assistant Chief Constable Kerrin Wilson said: “This has been a difficult case involving a staff member at Lincolnshire Police, who has now been held accountable for her actions.

“We expect our officers and staff to uphold the law and always maintain high standards. Clearly in this case that has not happened.

“I’d like to reassure members of the public that we have engaged in a robust process to investigate these crimes.

“While these incidents are very rare, it is absolutely right that we prosecute where appropriate and I’d like to pay tribute to those who carried out a thorough investigation which has resulted in today’s sentencing.

“Although there was no evidence to suggest that Zoe Watts planned to use any of the weapons that she had bought, it’s entirely understandable that our communities would have be concerned by this.

“I thank them again for their patience and understanding while we carried out our investigation.